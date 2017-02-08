Tanjong Datu by-election: Campaigning not in full swing yet

People are seen hanging up posters of candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu ahead of the Tanjong Datu by-election which will be held on February 18. ― Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 8 ― Although today is the fifth day of the campaign period for the Tanjong Datu by-election, the three political parties involved have not yet appeared upbeat in their campaigning.

So far, only the posters, banners, flags and billboards of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and its candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu are seen at various locations.

What are also drawing attention are some billboards bearing the face of the late Sarawak chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem together with his successor Datuk Amar Abang Johari's, proving that Adenan's aura is still prevalent in Tanjong Datu.

The billboards and banners mainly carry the words, “Undilah Barisan Nasionl Untuk Meneruskan Perancangan Tok Nan” (Vote For Barisan Nasional To Continue With Tok Nan's Plans).

It is apparent that the people here still mourn Tok Nan's (Adenan) demise on January 11 and will be among the factors that will draw voters to vote for the BN candidate.

The by-election campaign ceramah (talks) are also not in full swing yet, just one ceramah per night at the moment, and even that had been cancelled in some instances.

Yesterday, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Azizul Annuar Adenan, who represented his mother, had a walkabout at the Lundu town market to meet voters.

According to Lundu district police chief DSP Wong Chee Keong, they had so far approved five ceramah permits for the BN candidate, but had not received any application for a permit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit and Sarawak Reform Party's Johnny Aput.

Rapelson, when contacted, said he himself had not started campaigning but the PBDS Baru campaign machinery was already in the area.

He also said that he would not be joining the poster war but would instead use the house-to-house campaign approach to meet voters.

“This way, I will be able to deliver my message more effectively to the voters,” he said.

Rapelson said his target group was the Bumiputera and he would be raising the native customary rights (NCR) land issue.

Meanwhile, Johnny said he had not started his by-election campaign yet. ― Bernama