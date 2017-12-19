Taman Rimba Kiara was never gazetted as public park, said FT minister

A general view of Taman Rimba Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Taman Rimba Kiara was never gazetted as a public park, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today.

The Federal Territories minister clarified that Taman Rimba Kiara is instead recognised as a public open space, and added that the ministry “would not touch” the park that has drawn controversy over the proposed building of a 2,000-unit high end condominium.

“Taman Rimba Kiara was never gazetted as a public park. It is for the usage of open space for the size of 13.3 acres.

“This development would not touch on the 13.3 acres at all,’’ he said in a statement.

He stressed that he is a responsible person and would not issue orders that would negatively affect the green lung.

Adnan also clarified in the statement that Taman Rimba Kiara differs from the Large Scale Public Park (TABB) of Bukit Kiara gazetted on April 3, 2013 under the care of the National Landscape Department, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry.

The minister’s statement followed the December 14 High Court dismissal of the application to stay on the development filed by five Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents and management bodies against the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Tengku Adnan said he was glad the High Court had rejected the residents’ application.

“Please do not blame me and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall for their loss and for the cost the court had ask them to pay over this issue,’’ he said.

The development proposes to build nine blocks of high-rise homes totalling 2,000 units. — Picture courtesy of Save Taman Rimba KiaraTengku Adnan further clarified that Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) had bought 12 acres of land within Taman Rimba Kiara from the Federal Territories Land and Minerals Office for RM60 million.

According to Tengku Adnan, the land is meant to be used as a permanent solution to the housing woes of former rubber estate workers at Bukit Kiara who have been living in longhouses meant as temporary abodes for over 40 years.

YWP is a non-profit welfare organisation catering to the needs and welfare of residents in the Federal Territories and falls under the purview of the FT Ministry.

In the statement, Tengku Adnan reiterated that he is sad that there were certain people, including foreigners and those from the federal Opposition pact who have been against the proposed development.

The development proposes to build nine blocks of high-rise homes totalling 2,000 units, plus one tower with 350 units for the Bukit Kiara longhouse residents.

Tengku Adnan said in his statement that he has also instructed developer of the project to build 60 new car parks to accommodate Taman Rimba Kiara visitors.

The FT minister also clarified that to minimise traffic flow, the main roads coming in and out of Taman Rimba Kiara will be focused on the Jalan Damansara entrance while Jalan Wan Kadir 1 and Jalan Datuk Sulaiman will be off limits, with the exception of the road used by longhouse residents and the Indian temple located next to the longhouses.