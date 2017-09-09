Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Taman Melawati residents demand park, protest convention centre plans

BY BOO SU-LYN

Saturday September 9, 2017
11:37 AM GMT+8

Razman Hakimi Abdullah, chairman of the Jalan ABC Taman Melawati residents' association, speaks to reporters at the disputed site in Taman Melawati on September 9, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaRazman Hakimi Abdullah, chairman of the Jalan ABC Taman Melawati residents' association, speaks to reporters at the disputed site in Taman Melawati on September 9, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGOMBAK, Sept 9 ― Taman Melawati residents living in Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's constituency here urged today the state government uphold a property developer's original plans to build a park instead of a convention centre.

Razman Hakimi Abdullah, chairman of the Jalan ABC Taman Melawati residents' association which he says has 5,000 members, said the Ampang Jaya City Council (MPAJ) informed residents last May that Sime Darby Property has decided to construct a convention centre instead of a park in a 3.37-acre plot here, on the Mentri Besar Office's orders.

Azmin is Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman.

The small plot of land currently houses Azmin's service centre, a parking lot and a futsal court, opposite the large Melawati Mall.

“The park was in the Sime Darby regeneration plan five years ago,” Razman told reporters here.

MORE TO COME

