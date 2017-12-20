Taman Desa residents: ‘Far-fetched’ to claim groups capable of derailing developers

Protect Taman Desa coalition spokesman Frank Yeh said he welcomed all forms of action that promote transparency and fair play. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — It is “far-fetched” to claim that there are ad-hoc groups capable of hindering property developers, Taman Desa residents have said in response to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

Protect Taman Desa coalition spokesman Frank Yeh said he welcomed all forms of action that promote transparency and fair play, but the coalition also expressed surprise that the developers that were implied to be purportedly “threatened” and “blackmailed” would need the minister’s urging to lodge reports.

The coalition said however that it believed the developers carrying out multi-million and multi-billion ringgit government projects are neither ignorant nor stupid, and that they should not be able to be derailed by ad hoc groups.

“Their credentials should have been diligently vetted and verified by the ministry as well as DBKL hence there should be nothing to hide,” the coalition said in a statement yesterday, referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“It is therefore quite far-fetched that ad-hoc groups of individuals are capable of derailing the developers what more for personal gain.”

“We believe that if the process of selection has been done well, these developers will work and perform in accordance with the law and do what is right.

“On the other hand, the Minister if he has evidence to support such allegations, should rightfully lead the way in making the necessary reports as he and the Ministry of Federal Territories has a duty to protect the well-being of the people of Kuala Lumpur,” the coalition added.

On Monday, Tengku Adnan had alleged there were groups being set up to protest government developments in their neighbourhoods and in Kuala Lumpur with the alleged aim of getting gratification from the developers, also calling for developers to lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against such groups.

The Protect Taman Desa coalition had previously said it is a community-driven group which has the support of 18 out of 24 condominiums and two out of four residents’ associations in Taman Desa, and had also maintained that it is apolitical.

It also said that information from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s One Stop Centre portal currently shows 13 different upcoming projects in Taman Desa by several developers for 7,262 units of properties, with only 3,325 units of these coming under one single developer for the affordable housing programme.

The coalition said it is primarily objecting against projects by “established and well-known” developers which seek to put up high-end high-rise properties on small narrow tracts of land in Taman Desa that they said would increase population densities by more than 10 times.

“As individuals, the people of Taman Desa and now possibly more Kuala Lumpurians are beginning to speak up and want to be heard. The most appropriate thing to do by the leaders is therefore to listen and appreciate these voices,” it said, further highlighting that the lack of a formal plan like a Kuala Lumpur Development Master Plan has caused confusion and uncertainty.