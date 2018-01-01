Takiyuddin says Mahfuz’ resignation from PAS expected

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the party has long anticipated the decision by Datuk Mahfuz Omar to leave the party. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BARU, Jan 1 — PAS has long anticipated the decision by Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar to leave the party, its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

Takiyuddin said it was based on Mahfuz’s actions in often disputing PAS leadership through various criticisms for a long time.

“It is not something shocking, in fact he had long demonstrated his antics (to leave the party) through criticisms of the leadership as if trying to invite PAS to sack him from the party,” he told a press conference here today.

Commenting further, Takiyuddin said he had received a letter of resignation as a party member from Mahfuz at 5.04 pm yesterday via email.

He said among the reasons for resigning cited by Mahfuz in the letter were questioning PAS’s actions in the Islamic struggle including the Syariah Court (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (RUU355) and the party’s neutrality in the 2018 Budget was a betrayal of the people.

Yesterday, Mahfuz, who was a former PAS vice-president, announced leaving the party effective 11.59 pm last night and would decide in a month if he would join any party in Pakatan Harapan.

In the meantime, Takiyuddin said PAS was prepared to face the 14th General Election (GE14) after completing the process of picking new candidates recently.

He said PAS was now in the process of determining which seats would be contested, including picking 30 per cent new candidates who would be contesting on a PAS ticket in Kelantan.

In another development he said PAS would continue to hold the annual assembly which was expected to be held in Pahang on May 2 and 3 this year despite the GE14. — Bernama