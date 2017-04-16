Takiyuddin quits PAS election

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has pulled out from contesting the party elections for both vice-presidency and the working committee. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan announced today that he was pulling out from the party elections for both vice-presidency and the working committee.

He said he had full confidence in the central PAS top leadership and found harmony in the current leadership headed by party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, as well as the vice presidents.

“I’m willing to accept any position on an appointment basis that the party president thinks suitable and God willing, I will give my best contribution if I were to be given the mandate later,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

Hadi and Tuan Ibrahim will remain as the PAS president and deputy president respectively as both incumbents retained their posts unopposed ahead of the Islamist Opposition party’s muktamar, or annual congress, later this month.

With Takiyuddin out of the race, outgoing information chief Nasrudin Hassan will vie for one of the three vice-president positions against incumbents Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.