Take anti-corruption pledge seriously, MACC tells KL City Hall

Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (centre) and deputy Federal Territories minister Datuk M. Loga Bala (left), leading DBKL staff members in taking the Corporate Integrity Pledge witnessed by MACC chief Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (right), at the city hall’s training institute in Bandar Tun Razak, July 12, 2017. —. Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Local authorities must strive to be transparent, efficient and free of corruption as they are governmental agencies that deal directly and extensively with the public, said Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner said this was to ensure Malaysians have access to local governance that guarantees their interests were taken care off.

Addressing over 500 members of Kuala Lumpur City Hall including top officials, Dzulkifli said the agency must take the lead and set an example for others.

“Taking an oath is not a matter to be taken lightly. As civil servants you have a responsibility to those depending on you to ensure their environment, quality of life and needs are taken care off.

“No abuse of power or corruption can be tolerated at any administrative organisation. It does not matter if it is a city council state or federal level. Do not do it,” he said.

Dzulkifli said that with the oath, his commission would carry out its mandate fully in scrutinising City Hall’s staff and ensure they complied with the pledge.

“City Hall and the commission are friends but we will conduct our task with professionalism and without compromise. What you have sworn to do must be done.”

Dzulkifli said it was encouraging that DBKL cooperated by having its staff pledge to clean governance during the council’s ceremony at its training institute in Bandar Tun Razak yesterday.

“Being ‘world class’ is not only about infrastructure as the four requirements for a world class city are work environment, living standards, economic opportunities and most importantly, clean administrative practices.”

Dzulkifli warned that failing to meet all four targets would consign KL to stagnation and even regression if corrupt practices were allowed to continue, which he said would lead to increased problems for residents.

Over 500 staff from City Hall attended the oath-taking ceremony including all department heads. All 10,400 DBKL members will eventually take the pledge.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Loga Bala and KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Adnan said DBKL would fully cooperate in anti corruption measures carried out by the commission and would host two similar swearing in ceremonies in the Putrajaya and Labuan Federal Territories.

“We will get behind the MACC in its fight against corruption. The current commissioner (Dzulkifli) has taken an aggressive stand and 455 arrests including 203 civil servants have been done this year.

“Corruption takes root where there is weak leadership. The heads of department especially must keep watch over those under their responsibility and we will turn around the negative perceptions against City Hall,” he said.

Tengku Adnan Also said DBKL would take action against those renting its low cost People’s Housing Project homes and would terminate their tenancy agreements.