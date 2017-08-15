Take action against hazardous illegal factories, Penang Umno urges

Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman says the Penang state government must take action to close down illegal factories. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 ― Penang must take stern action against illegal factories that threaten the health and safety of surrounding residents, said Penang Umno today.

Penang Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said the Penang state government must take action to close down illegal factories.

“I refer to the illegal factory issue in Sungai Lembu where there were a lot of complaints from the nearby residents against the factor that had affected their health and safety.”

“I am shocked that the state government needed nine years to find a solution for an illegal factory that is hazardous to the health and safety of the public so does this means the state government cares more for the illegal factory than public health and safety?” he asked.

He pointed out that the PKR assemblyman of the Penanti constituency had also raised this issue in the legislative assembly.

Last night, the Department of Environment (DOE) had taken action to close down the illegal factory.

Zainal asked why this was not done previously and asked if this was due to interferences by the Penang state government to stop the DOE from closing down the carbon filter factory.

“I wish to advise the Penang Chief Minister to be more strict and brave to take action against illegal factories, especially those that threaten public health and safety, that are still operating in Penang,” he said in a statement today.

He told Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that he has every authority to close down illegal factories without linking this action to Barisan Nasional.

“Take action against these illegal factories in line with the state government's competency, accountability and transparency policy,” he said.

He reminded the state government that it had previously taken action to stop and demolish two illegal factories in Penanti previously.

Zainal then challenged Lim to prove that the Penang state government has a policy that it will not take action to demolish all illegal buildings, places of worships and hawkers that were built before 2008 unless it obstructed the traffic or is a public nuisance.

“When was this policy approved by the Penang state exco and can the chief minister show the exco meeting minutes in the approval of this policy?” he asked.

He also reminded Lim that there is a difference between illegal factories and illegal structures.

“Illegal factories without building permits or planning approvals can be closed down without demolishing the factory while the local authority seek an amicable solution,” he suggested.