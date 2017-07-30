Tajuddin: Rapid development in Penang result of BN govt and not DAP

Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said all development and progress in Penang today is the effort of the BN government during the rule of the state, before the DAP took office. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengBUTTERWORTH, July 30 — All development and progress in Penang today is the effort of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government during the rule of the state, before the DAP took office about nine years ago, said Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

“Penang today is what the BN government had done before the DAP took over. The DAP government is now approaching the end of its second term. What has DAP done? Except for uttering rhetoric, sweet promises and its racist propaganda,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after opening the Batu Kawan Umno Division’s delegates conference here today, Tajuddin also pointed out that no one can deny the fact that development in the state was brought about by the BN as the DAP until today has failed to fulfil many of its promises.

The Umno-led BN government is a fair government to all races — Malays, Chinese, Indians and whatever other races in Malaysia… we are fair to all,” he said.

He said the Penang state Umno machinery must therefore work harder and be more proactive in the upcoming general election if it wants to see the party back in power. — Bernama