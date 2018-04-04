Two Taiwanese nationals sent to gallows for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Three men, including two Taiwanese nationals, were sentenced to death by the High Court here today after they were found guilty of trafficking in 8kg of drug into the country.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah handed down the sentence on salesman Wong Fu Tai, 22 , carpenter Chen Chi Wen, 20, both Taiwanese, and a Malaysian, Cheah Chee Seng, 28, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

When handing down the sentence, Azman said the three accused also failed to provide information on drug trafficking in the country and abroad to help authorities eliminate the unlawful activities.

The three men were jointly charged with trafficking in 8kg of the Nimetazapam drug at Triple A Nine Enterprise, 86-88 LG, Wisma Peng Wah, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 10.50pm on April 30, 2015.

They were charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the dangerous Drugs Act, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Wong and Chen were represented by lawyers Richard Ho and Kee Wei Lon, while Cheah, who is self-employed, was represented lawyer KC Hue.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Azeezi Nordin. — Bernama