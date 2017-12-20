Taiping closes road to protect century-old trees

Calling it The Raintree Walk, MPT said the road will be the first in Taiping to be declared a car-free zone. ― Pictures by Marcus PheongTAIPING, Dec 20 ― The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) has closed a road permanently in Lake Garden here in order to preserve some century-old rain trees.

Commonly known as Pukul Lima trees, the 31 trees are located along Jalan Pekeliling here; a stretch of road some 630 metres long.

Scientifically known as the Samanea Saman, these trees were first planted during the era of R. Derry, the Officer-in-charge of Government Parks, in 1898.

These trees provide a unique canopy cover as their branches reach over towards the lake waters.

MPT president Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff said the road closure will not only save the trees, but also turn the road into a tourist attraction.

People enjoying the car free zone in Taiping Lake Garden.“We have more than 700,000 visitors to the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari every year. People who visit the zoo are already considered visitors to Lake Garden as the zoo is located inside the Lake Garden.

“The Raintree Walk will be another attraction to visitors. In fact, we have already included it under Taiping’s Heritage Trail,” he said.

Abd Rahim also said the closure of the road will not have any effect on the traffic flow in the area.

“We are aware that the traffic flow will increase during the weekend, but we have an alternative road just beside Jalan Pekeliling which is Jalan Samanea Saman.

People ride bicyles along the road at the car free zone in Taiping Lake Garden.“Road users can use to road to bypass the area. We will also expand the road soon and add more parking spots to avoid traffic congestion,” he said.

“The people are aware of the motive behind the closure of the road. We need to preserve these trees, so future generations can also know the history.”