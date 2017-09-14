Tahfiz victims may be buried together if families agree

Family members wait for news of their loved ones outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out on September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The remains of 23 victims killed in a fire at a residential religious school here this morning, may be buried together if their families consented to the move.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) would be handling the funeral of all victims of the tragedy.

“If consent was obtained, the remains would be buried at the Raudatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Karak,” he told reporters after visiting the scene of the blaze at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah here.

He said the funerals would be carried out as soon as the forensic process was completed.

Meanwhile, he said JAWI and MAIWP would also provide the necessary assistance to the survivors, including temporary lodging facilities.

Asyraf Wajdi said a counsellor would also be assigned to each family to help them get through the trauma.

Meanwhile, he appealed to Malaysians to stop sharing pictures of the victims involved in the tragedy.

“With a sense of trust and responsibility, please be respectful of the sensitivities of the victims’ family members,” he said, adding the public should be wary of charity schemes following the tragedy, as fraudsters might take advantage of the situation. — Bernama