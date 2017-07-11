Tahfiz student’s family disappointed over hospital’s failure to inform cause of death

File picture shows Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, the mother of the late Mohamad Thaqif Amin, visiting the grave of her son at the Muslim cemetery in Felda Bukit Aping Timur, Kota Tinggi April 28, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, July 11 — The family of the tahfiz student who died in Kota Tinggi in April has expressed disappointment over the failure of the hospital to officially inform them first on the boy’s cause of death.

In fact, the mother of the 11-year-old, Felda Wani Ahmad, said it was sad when she and her husband had to learn about the results of the post mortem on the death of their son from media reports.

“I deserved to be notified (first). The least they can do is to call us to come to the hospital to get the (post-mortem) results, and not simply letting us find out about it from the media like don’t have any right nor feelings.

“My son died and I’m the one who is affected and going through the agony. Other people don’t feel the same way, they can only talk...It’s not that I don’t accept the fate. I just want to know why (they did) not play by the book,” she told reporters when met at her house in Ulu Tiram near here today.

Felda Wani said prior to this, the family was consulted and informed on all health procedures pertaining to her son.

She also said the family was now awaiting the autopsy report before embarking on the next course of action.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11, died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here on April 26 before a scheduled surgery to amputate his right forearm which had bacterial infection, after the boy was believed to have been abused by an assistant warden at his school’s hostel.

Prior to that, both his legs were amputated due to same infection.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement, said the boy died of leptospirosis and not from trauma or injury he sustained from the alleged beating.

He also said the post-mortem results revealed that the boy’s death was further complicated by skin necrosis (purpura fulminans) and micro blood coagulation (microthrombi) throughout the bloodstream, which caused the change of skin colour and organ failure. — Bernama