Tahfiz schools, orphanages in Pahang must register, says Tengku Abdullah

Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah ordered all orphanages and tahfiz centres in Pahang which are not registered to do so or face action. ― Bernama picKUANTAN, Sept 28 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has ordered all orphanages and tahfiz centres in the state which are not registered, to do so or face action.

He said the registration of the centres, whether with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) or the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP), was essential so that the authorities could conduct safety inspections and channel aid in a proper manner for the good of the orphanages and tahfiz centres.

Tengku Abdullah said the issue of registering them could not be shunted aside although the orphanages and tahfiz centres only involved a small number of children.

“The issue of safety must be given priority even if only 10 children are involved as they have the right to full safety. I have often mentioned this matter. So, I hope they will register before anything untoward occurs.

“Do not compromise on safety. The Fire and Rescue Department must also proactively conduct inspections and give appropriate guidance. Don’t act when something has happened. Better for us to act now, so we don’t have any regrets.”

Tengku Abdullah said this to reporters after opening the Pahang Orphans Development and Management Seminar 2017, here, today. — Bernama