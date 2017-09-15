Tahfiz schools given RM30m for upgrades after fatal fire that killed 23

Najib said the allocation will put to bed claims that Putrajaya has sidelined tahfiz schools. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today a RM30 million allocation to upgrade private religious tahfiz schools’ safety standards, after the worst fire in such schools since 1989.

With 211 recorded fire cases in the last two years involving schools that teach Quran memorisation, Najib said the allocation will put to bed claims that Putrajaya has sidelined such schools.

“I understand there are some tahfiz schools that follow standards, registration with state religious departments and fire department. We will investigate each tahfiz school,” Najib was quoted saying by Utusan Online.

“The government has approved allocation of RM30 million to all tahfiz schools to be physically upgraded across the country.”

MORE TO COME