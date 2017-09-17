Tahfiz school still a hive of activity

Media crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The fire scene at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential School in Jalan Keramat Ujung here is still a hive of activity despite having entered the fourth day since the tragedy.

Members of the public were seen outside the school compound as early as 7.30am to take pictures and to donate into a special box which was placed in front of the building.

The school principal, Mohd Zahid Mahmood said the public from all over the country kept pouring in their donations following the incident.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah), I’m grateful… I would like to thank members of the public for willing to drop by and present the donations by themselves,” he told Bernama when met at the school here today.

In addition, police personnel and Civil Defence Force members were also spotted manning the area.

The lane along Jalan Keramat Ujung, which leads towards the school, was pretty congested as motorists slowed down their vehicles to catch a glimpse of the location.

A total of 21 students and two wardens-cum-teachers perished in the fire which occurred at 5.15am on Thursday. — Bernama