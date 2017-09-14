Tahfiz school has no occupational certificate, was renovated, minister says

Tan Sri Noh Omar visited the scene of the fire earlier today. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― The religious residential school in Keramat here which was razed early today did not have an occupation certificate (OC) and had been renovated, said Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department received an application for the certificate from Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school at Jalan Keramat Ujung last month but had yet to give an approval.

“The original plan of the building is based on Open Concept, but had been built walls and did not adhere to the original plan.

“The building has not been given approval by the department to operate,” the minister told reporters after visiting the scene here today.

The fire killed 21 students and two wardens.

Meanwhile, Noh said 29 cases of fire over the last two years involved tahfiz schools in the country.

“Most of the buildings did not follow specifications,” he said.

He said the tahfiz school operators should learn from today’s incident and to always prioritise the safety of their students.

He said the operators may seek the ministry’s views and advice in regard to any adjustments they wanted to carry out on their premises to ensure that they complied with regulations. ― Bernama