Tahfiz school fire victims in trauma, says family

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 Sept — The wife of the vice-principal of Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre, Nur Hayati Che Ahmad, 30, who survived the fire at the centre with her four daughters, is still in trauma.

Muhammad Azhari Mahmod, 40, said his wife who was two months pregnant with the fifth child was always thinking about the tragedy.

“My wife said she still hears the voice of the children (tahfiz students) screaming in pain during the incident,” he told reporters at the scene, here today.

He said during the incident her wife was praying and she heard the sound of gas and smelled something bad, before their eldest daughter told her that there was a fire at the door of the third level.

Muhammad Azhari who arrived yesterday after performing haj pilgrims said, he was only able to pray for his family’s safety when informed about the incident.

He said after the incident his wife and their daughter Siti Nur Safiyah, 2, were rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital before being discharged on Friday.

“My wife and daughter were rescued by students and firefighters. I am grateful they are safe. But my daughter is still having the cough,” he said.

Muhammad Azhari said his eldest daughter Siti Nur Fatimah, 12, who was sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah on that day had to borrow school uniform from other family members since her uniform was burnt.

“Alhamdulillah. She managed to answer the exam questions well,” he said.

The 5.15am fire on Thursday claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the three-storey building. — Bernama