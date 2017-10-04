Tahfiz school fire: 12 escape unhurt

The wardrobe caught fire in a room at the Tahfiz Al-Quran Bidayatul Hidayah. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Twelve people escaped without injury today after a fire incident at a tahfiz school in Seksyen 32, Shah Alam.

Star Online reported a spokesman from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department saying they were alerted to the incident at the Tahfiz Al-Quran Bidayatul Hidayah at 12.37am.

He reported there were 11 male students and a warden in the room where the wardrobe caught fire and that the occupants managed to put out the fire before firemen arrived at the scene.

The spokesman added that the student were relocated to a nearby surau.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.