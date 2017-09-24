Tahfiz school denies problem with parents of fire victims

A view shows the second floor of religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The management of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school in Keramat Hujung is not embroiled in any problem with parents of the 28 victims of a fire at its hostel on Sept 14, says its head, Mohd Zahid Mahmood.

In the incident, 21 students and two teachers-cum-wardens perished in the blaze.

Denying allegations of simmering problems between the parents and management, Mohd Zahid said both parties enjoyed a good relationship.

“Our relationship is good (but) I apologise if we have committed any mistake...we will start a new diary between the tahfiz and parents,” he told reporters here today.

He said 90 per cent of parents of the 28 victims involved in the tragedy were present at a prayer session held in the school last night at its new building located nearby.

He added the management was in contact with the parents to discuss certain matters in connection with the tragedy.

“We have not been able to meet them before but God-willing, after this, we will go to their homes to hand over our donations.

“Even though their family members have returned to Allah, we feel as though they are still with us,” he said.

Yesterday, a local news portal reported that more than 10 families of the victims met the school management to demand justice after it allegedly did not inform them of the (lack of) safety features in the building which were exposed by the authorities.

On Sept 14, the 23 students and teachers died when the school’s hostel caught fire at 5.15am.— Bernama