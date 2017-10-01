Tahfiz fire victim kept in the dark about fate of friends, says family

Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman watches as his wife Toh Puan Seri Halina Zakaria (left) presents a donation to Datin Nor Faizah Aripshah dan Datuk Dr Sharifuddin Musa, the parents of Mohd Shahir, one of the victims in the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah fire October 1, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — It’s been 18 days since the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz centre fire tragedy in Datuk Keramat here, and a mother is trying to be strong in keeping the deaths of the 21 students in the incident from her son’s knowledge.

Nor Faizah Aripshah, 42, the mother of Mohd Shahir Shaharuddin,11, one of the six students injured in the tragedy, said her son still thought that only two teachers had died and his other friends were safe.

“Shahir wants to know about his other friends and where they were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)… he wants to see his friends, he does not know they have died , he does not know that the fire was a big tragedy to the country.

“When he (Mohd Shahir) asked about the incident, we did not dare to say anything... we just said, you recover first, then we’ll tell you,” she said when met by reporters after receiving a donation from the Terengganu government here, today.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman presented the donation to Nor Faizah and her husband, who hail from Marang, Terengganu.

Mohd Shahir, who is currently recovering, is still being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Burns Unit after being admitted to the ICU for a week due to burns on the body.

Nor Faizah said Mohd Shahir was traumatised whenever he recalled the incident.

“One day he saw news of the incident, he was crying and was traumatised, and said he did not want to see any more news about the incident. I watch him every night, there are times he is delirious, terrified and talks about the tahfiz because he thinks he’s in the tahfiz, not in a hospital,” she said,

Nor Faizah said she was grateful that her son was now more stable and slowly recovering after nearly two weeks in ICU since September 14, being treated for burns and hip fracture.

In the early morning incident on September 14, 21 students and two teaching staff were killed in the fire on the third floor of the temporary building of the tahfiz centre.

Following the incident, police detained seven boys, aged 11 to 18 years, to assist in the arson investigation.

On Thursday, two 16-year-old boys were charged with the murder of the 21 students and two teachers of the tahfiz at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama