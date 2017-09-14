Tahfiz fire: Two bodies to be handed over to families tonight

Firefighters carry a body out of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out, September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The bodies of two out of the 23 victims who died in the fire incident at Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, Jalan Keramat Ujung earlier today, are expected to be handed over to their families tonight.

A source told Bernama that the identification process for the two bodies had been completed this afternoon.

“The two bodies will be handed over to their family members to arrange for the funerals,” he said.

He said another four DNA samples were sent to the Chemistry Department, while others were expected to be sent latest by tonight. — Bernama