Tahfiz fire tragedy: Family member says victim’s body burnt beyond recognition

Rescue personnel are seen carrying the bodies out from the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school after a fire broke out this morning, September 14, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Family members of one of the victims who was killed in the fire which occurred at Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, Jalan Keramat Ujung early today, found it difficult to identify the body as it was burned beyond recognition.

Noor Aini Kamarudeen, 31, the sister-in-law of Muhammad Haikal Abdullah, 12, said the second round of identification by the deceased's mother and siblings was inconclusive, and they would have to wait until tomorrow for the DNA test results to confirm the identity.

“Based on the pictures we saw, the body had a sweater, a ring and a watch on. We could not confirm as the body was completely burnt.

“Whatever the results of the DNA test tomorrow, our family will accept it,” she told Bernama when met at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN), Kuala Lumpur Hospital, here today.

She said the youngest of the seven siblings had just celebrated his birthday on September 6.

Noor Aini described her brother-in-law as cheerful and affectionate.

“My mother-in-law had just visited him at the school last night. Last week we took him out to the Titiwangsa Lake Garden, we did not expect it to be our last outing together,” she said in tears.

A total of 21 students and two teachers were killed in the fire at 5.15am. ― Bernama