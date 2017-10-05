Tackling urban poverty among highlights of Selangor BN manifesto

Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said tackling urban poverty would be among the highlights of the state Barisan Nasional’s manifesto. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanPETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Tackling urban poverty is among the highlights of Selangor Barisan Nasional’s manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said this was because urban poverty in the state was not given much attention by the current state government including in the aspects of housing.

“We promise to address this problem, I am saddened to see their (urban poor’s) houses...roofs leaking, fungus growing on painted walls, leaking pipes, frequent lift breakdowns, if one is living on the 10th floor, how?

“Only the Barisan Nasional cares about the welfare of the people, we work for the people,” he told reporters after making a visit to the Seri Serdang state constituency today.

Noh, who is also Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Minister, also announced an allocation of RM7.1 millionj for refurbishment work at four low-cost housing schemes in the constituency. — Bernama