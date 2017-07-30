Tabung Haji: Visa delay for Haj pilgrims will be resolved soon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Tabung Haji (TH) has advised the about one per cent Haj pilgrims who face difficulties to fly to Mecca due to delays in visa approval to be patient as the problem will be resolved soon.

Its Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Division in a statement today said they are monitoring the process of obtaining Haj visas, including on weekends, with close cooperation of the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

“Tabung Haji apologise to the pilgrims for the difficulties. They will be flown to the holy land once the Haj visas are obtained,” said the statement.

It also said the delay in issuing the visa was due to the very high number of applications in the system that handles millions of pilgrims from around the world.

The approval to obtain the visa would have to go through a detailed process for every pilgrim including personal data, accommodation arrangements in Mecca and Madinah, flights, transport, meals, and payment details to the Saudi authorities,

It also added that the affected pilgrims would be provided with accommodation and meals at Kelana Jaya Tabung Haji Complex with the cost to be fully borne by Tabung Haji. — Bernama