Tabung Haji to study suggestions on umrah

Tabung Haji urged people who wanted to perform umrah to use the services of travel companies with a Special Umrah Licence. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Tabung Haji (TH) will scrutinise in depth proposals submitted on the management, monitoring and enforcement of Umrah (minor Haj) for Malaysian pilgrims.

TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said TH viewed positively recommendations made by all parties to deal with the mismanagement of umrah packages.

“Deeper studies need to be made in many respects as umrah management differs from pilgrimage and it runs almost all year round.

“The results of this study need to be thoroughly refined before any decision or alteration of the act is proposed,” he said in a statement today.

Johan said TH also needs to look at the benefits and impact on TH’s depositor where umrah management involved different cost structures.

TH also needed to hold further discussions with all relevant authorities so that the proposal could be presented in a comprehensive manner for the benefit of all parties.

Meanwhile, TH urged people who wanted to perform umrah to use the services of travel companies with a Special Umrah Licence which had been enforced by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture last October. — Bernama