Tabung Haji selects 320 ‘sahabat maktab’ to assist Malaysian Haj pilgrims

Tabung Haji (TH) has selected 320 Malaysian Haj pilgrims as volunteers to assist about 600 TH workers in handling the Malaysian haj pilgrims this season. — Picture by Kamles KumarMAKKAH, Aug 27 — Tabung Haji (TH) has selected 320 Malaysian Haj pilgrims as volunteers to assist about 600 TH workers in handling the Malaysian haj pilgrims on the holy land this season.

Deputy Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the volunteers, who are from the respective maktab (places of accommodation occupied by Malaysian pilgrims) would be known as “Sahabat Maktab”.

He said the “Sahabat Maktab” programme had been introduced since 2006 and the volunteers were divided into three categories, namely “Sahabat Ibadat TH”, “Sahabat Medik TH” and “Sahabat TH”.

“Congratulations to the Haj pilgrims who came forward and volunteered themselves for the programme,” he told reporters after presenting the TH vest to the volunteers concerned at Abraj Al-Fadhilah on Friday.

A “Sahabat Maktab”, Muhammad Mohd Salleh, 38, said it had been his intention since leaving the country to be a volunteer for TH so that he could assist other pilgrims.

“During the haj course back home, we have been informed of the programme. So, upon arriving on the holy land, I registered myself for the programme, and Alhamdulillah, I am selected as a Sahabat Maktab,” said Muhammad, a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lembah Keramat, Kuala Lumpur,

Muhammad, who was accompanied by wife, Dr Norkhaizan Md Nuri, 42, said his wife was also selected as a volunteer for “Sahabat Medik”, while a sister, Sallawahiu Mohd Salleh, 42, was selected as a volunteer for “Sahabat Ibadat”. — Bernama