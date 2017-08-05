Tabung Haji reports smooth operations during hajj season

Operations for the 1438H haj season in Makkah is going well based on the feedback received by the Tabung Haji. — file picMAKKAH, Aug 5 — The operations for the 1438H haj season in Makkah is going well based on the feedback received by the Tabung Haji (TH) Customer Service Centre here.

TH director of Makkah Operations for 1438H, Datuk Ahmad Sohaimi Abd Rahim said the centre is where the pilgrims get confirmation of information and where they can lodge complaints relating to their welfare.

“We divide the complaints into three categories — the simple complaints which can be easily handled, the medium complaints which can be resolved within hours or one to two days, while the serious complaints will take a longer time to be resolved,” he said in a press conference at Makkah TH headquarters, here today.

Ahmad Sohaimi said 91 complaints were received as of August 1, mostly concerning name tags which were either lost or damaged.

All these complaints had been settled.

“No major (serious) complaints have been received. The complaints are studied and analysed after the haj season to identify the trend of complaints so that improvements can be made for future haj seasons.”

Ahmad Sohaimi said as the operations director, he is responsible for the management and welfare of TH staff, including food, transport and equipment.

“We have also implemented an assessment system which is important for the planning and development of future TH staff,” he added.

Some 600 TH staff will be on duty in Makkah and Madinah to assist in religious guidance, information technology support, medical treatment, lodging and transportation during the haj season this year. — Bernama