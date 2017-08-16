Tabung Haji: Don’t believe social media’s ‘wukuf day’ date

MAKKAH, Aug 16 — Tabung Haji (TH) has called on Malaysian Haj pilgrims and the public not to believe the message viralled on the social media since several days ago, on the date of Wukuf, which is purportedly on Friday, Sept 1.

Wukuf Day at Mount Arafah is the peak of the Haj.

Head of the 1438 Hijrah Malaysia Haj delegation, Datuk Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said all hijrah year dates including the fixing of Wukuf Day and Aidiladha depended on the Ummul Qura’ calendar (hijrah calendar), which is also used by the Saudi Arabian government.

“So, based on the Ummul Qura’ calendar, Wukuf Day on 9th Zulhijjah, falls on Aug 31, 2017, which is a Thursday,” he told reporters at the TH office in Abraj Al-Janadriyah Hotel, here, Tuesday.

He was clarifying the message which has gone viral among Malaysian Haj pilgrims in the Holy Land, and Muslims in Malaysia since several days ago, on the fixing of Wukuf Day.

The message purportedly stated that the Saudi Arabian government had decided Wednesday, Aug 23 as 1st Zulhijjah, Wukuf Day on Friday and Aidiladha on Saturday, Sept 2.

Syed Saleh said the Saudi Arabian government would look at the new moon before declaring a new month in the Islamic calendar each year.

“For example, during the month of Zulhijjah, they (the Saudi Arabian government) will look at the new moon on Aug 21 to decide whether the next day is 30th Zulkaedah or 1st Zulhijjah, the new month.

“So from there, we can know the date for Wukuf and Aidiladha. I hope we wait for the official announcement from the Saudi Arabian government,” he said. — Bernama