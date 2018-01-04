Tabung Haji: Cost of performing Haj to remain at RM9,980

Muslims pray at the Grand mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 29, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The implementation of the five per cent value-added tax (VAT) by Saudi Arabia will have no direct impact on first-time Haj pilgrims under Tabung Haji’s (TH) package.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah in a statement today said the Haj cost remained at RM9,980 per pilgrim.

“TH has taken into consideration the VAT factor in calculating the operational cost for the 1439 Hijrah Haj season.

“However, the total Haj subsidy to be borne by TH is expected to increase to RM400 million,” he said in response to public grouses and confusion over the VAT implementation and its impact on the haj operational cost and on Malaysian pilgrims.

The VAT was introduced by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the first time on Jan 1, with five per cent tax imposed on most goods and services.

Johan said in looking after the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims to enable them to perform the Haj in comfort, TH had since 2009, borne the Haj subsidy amounting to over RM1 billion. — Bernama