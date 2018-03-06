TA Global says it has not been contacted by FBI

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, TA Global said neither the company nor Tiah had any interaction or business dealings with Jared Kushner. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — TA Global Bhd and its Chief Executive Officer Tiah Joo Kim have not been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or any authorities over matters raised in a CNN report.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, TA Global said neither the company nor Tiah had any interaction or business dealings with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

It said the group and Tiah’s business relationship with the Trump Organisation only involved agreements on brand licencing and hotel management for the development of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, which was jointly developed by TA Global and Holborn Group.

TA Global said the group entered into the agreements with Trump Organisation and Holborn in March 2013 (Trump Agreements), years before Trump decided to run for the US presidency in 2016.

The Trump Organisation was represented by Donald Trump, Jr and Ivanka Trump during the business dealings with Tiah and representatives of TA Global and Holborn, pursuant to the Trump Agreements, said TA Global.

It added that Ivanka’s involvement was specifically on interior design, which was utilised towards the development of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver.

The entire development of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver was funded by TA Global and Holborn, it added. — Bernama