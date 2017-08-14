Syed Saddiq: PPBM youth wing has no teenage members

ARMADA chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The three teenagers detained on suspicion of attempted assault towards Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the “Nothing To Hide 2.0” forum yesterday were not Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members, its Youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

“They were just teenagers aged 17,18 and 19 years old. For your information, there is an age requirement to become an ARMADA member, and we had also checked the trio’s membership with PPBM. They are not in any way PPBM members.

“They were merely hired teenagers to masquerade as ARMADA members, armed with an ARMADA t-shirt, and the ARMADA t-shirt they wore is not the official t-shirt,” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.

Violence erupted at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum yesterday as assailants set off flares and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs in what appeared to be an attempt to sabotage the event.

The assailants, mostly youths in their 20s who attended the forum pretending to be members of Dr Mahathir’s party, were seen throwing bottles and shoes at the audience and towards Dr Mahathir, just as the former prime minister was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The three were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19. One of them was a college student from Shah Alam.

The police will also be questioning the organisers of the event.