Syed Saddiq: ‘New record’ with youth forming 41pc of PPBM’s members

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has achieved a "new record" as 41 per cent of its members are youths aged between 18 and 35 years old, its youth wing said.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who leads PPBM's youth wing Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada), said such records showed the importance of the youth wing in the party.

"This is a new record where many youths join this party and we believe more will follow after this.

"Because of that, Bersatu is a party that will always present the voice of youths and the clearer proof is when Armada's chief is appointed as one of the vice-presidents in this party," he was quoted saying by local daily Sinar Harian.

Syed Saddiq said the Armada executive committee members announced yesterday were selected based on democratic and inclusive principles.

"In the selection of the exco lineup at the national and state level, we had received as many as 1,100 personal details and only those in the shortlist were called for interview sessions before the selection was carried out.

"This is the most inclusive way to ensure that each youth with a high commitment to contribute to the country is given a chance in this party," he said.

He said those within the Armada exco line-up included those who were disabled, non-Bumiputera and those without political backgrounds, adding that this illustrated the inclusive selection process aimed at ensuring that all groups are represented and not sidelined in Malaysia's youth development.

Armada has five office-bearers including Syed Saddiq, 12 central exco members and 12 leaders for their respective states.

Chaired by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and with former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as president, the months-old PPBM's membership is open to Bumiputera citizens and those from local indigenous tribes.

Non-Bumiputera may join the party as associate members who can also be appointed to party leadership posts, with the second-tier membership meaning that they have the same rights as normal members, except for the rights to vote and to contest for party positions.