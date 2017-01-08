Syed Hamid tells Myanmar not to discriminate against NGOs giving aid to Rohingyas

Organisation of Islamic Countries special envoy to Myanmar Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said Myanmar must be fair to all Asean countries providing aid to its population, including Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Myanmar government is urged not to discriminate against non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from this country in providing humanitarian aid for its population, particularly the Rohingyas.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy to Myanmar Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said Burma must be fair to all Asean countries including Malaysia.

“They allow Indonesia to help but why not allow Malaysia too? We do not come with the intention of sending troops to use violence. We are coming because the world knows that the people involved in the north of Rakhine state or western part of Myanmar are in need of humanitarian assistance.

“I hope they stick to the spirit of Asean and do not discriminate one country against another,” he said after the launch of the 2017: Year of International Solidarity with Rohingya here today.

The Food Flotilla for Myanmar mission organised by 1Malaysia Putera Club (KP1M) and the Malaysia Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim) which was originally scheduled to depart on January 10, has been postponed to January 31.

KP1M president Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was quoted as saying the delay was to respect the laws and sovereignty of Myanmar government to give approval to the mission.

Syed Hamid said Malaysia hoped to receive the support from other Asean countries in asking Myanmar to stop the mistreatment against the Rohingyas.

He said that they are currently collecting information and documents as evidence regarding atrocities against the Rohingyas in Myanmar to be brought to the extraordinary meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers on January 19 in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting aimed to discuss the prevailing situation of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and also as a signal to Myanmar that the Muslim world wants the government to ensure humanitarian aid safely delivered to the affected community. — Bernama