Syarikat Air Terengganu to spend RM100m to upgrade water treatment plant

Syarikat Air Terengganu will spend about RM100 million on upgrades to the existing water treatment plant in Kampung Bukit Losong to cater to the needs of Kuala Terengganu residents. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA TERENGGANU, July 9 — Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) will spend about RM100 million on upgrades to the existing water treatment plant in Kampung Bukit Losong near here, to cater to the needs of Kuala Terengganu residents.

Its chief executive officer Atemin Sulong said the plant, still at the conceptual design stage was expected to be completed by 2020.

He said with the upgrades, the plant which would be able to meet the needs of the 80,000 consumers would be the main plant to supply clean water around the city namely Kampung Paloh, Durian Burung, Sungai Rengas, Kuala Bekah and several other villages.

“The water treatment plant is in dire need of upgrades as the pipelines and equipment have not been replaced in the last 63 years and the restoration is needed to enhance quality and service,” he told reporters after checking on a burst pipeline near the water treatment plant here today.

At about 7am today, nearly 70,000 consumers were affected by water supply disruption due to a burst pipeline.

Atemin said restoration works were ongoing while adding that some 15,000 households would face water disruptions until 5pm today.

He said water tankers had been dispatched to high density areas including mosques and community halls to supply clean water to affected consumers.

The public can contact 1-800-882-111 for further information and assistance. — Bernama