Syabas: Water supply to be channelled in stages this morning

427 areas in the Klang Valley have had to go without piped water since Tuesday. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) has informed that water supply in the affected areas in Klang Valley will be channelled in stages from midnight or early this morning.

Customer Relations and Communication Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement today said the supply distribution would be implemented in stages depending on the geographical location and altitude of the premises.

“The Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3) managed by Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) is operating at an average of 830 million litres per day.

“The process of pumping supply to the Bukit Tadun balance pool is actively in progress and subsequently water will be channelled to the main system and service ponds for the recovery process,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Syabas announced a water disruption up to today due to maintenance work at Phase 3 of the Selangor Water Treatment Plant.

However, the period of the water disruption had to be extended after a surge vessel system at the plant exploded, damaging pipes.

As a result 427 areas in the Klang Valley have had to go without piped water, among them Shah Alam, Klang, Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat. Supply is expected to resume in stages by tomorrow. — Bernama