Syabas: Water supply disruption in Gombak on August

Syabas said the supply disruption will being on August 15 in several areas in Gombak. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Several areas in Gombak will be affected by water supply disruption on August 15 due to work on replacement of equipment at a water distribution system.

Air Selangor Group Corporate Communications Department chief Amin Lin Abdullah said the replacement work would start at 10pm the day before and would last till 5am the following day.

The areas that will be affected are Jalan Taman Melawati, Jalan Taman Melawati 5, Jalan Melawati 5A, Jalan Melawati 5B, Jalan K1, Jalan K2, Jalan K3, Jalan K4, Jalan K5 dan Jalan K6. Other areas are Jalan J1, Jalan J2, Jalan J3, Jalan J4, Jalan J5, Jalan J6, Jalan J7, Jalan J9, Jalan J10, Jalan J11, Jalan J12, Jalan J13, Jalan J14, Jalan J15 and Jalan J16.

“All efforts are being carried to complete the work as fast as possible. For the consumers’ convenience, they are advised to store sufficient supply of water before the said date ,” he said in a statement today.

The public can obtain the latest updates on the repair works via the smartphone application, ‘mySyabas’ or at www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama