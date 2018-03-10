Syabas: Water supply back in over 70pc Selangor homes

More than 500,000 households in Selangor have affected from a repair work at the Sungai Selangor Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant since Wednesday. — Picture by Mukriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Water supply that is being restored in stages since last night has reached almost 73 per cent of households in Selangor, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said today.

As of 7am today, Syabas said water supply at Hulu Selangor had been 98.8 per cent restored; 85.5 per cent restored in Klang; 77.8 per cent restored in Gombak; 47.5 per cent restored in Petaling; 30.4 per cent restored in Kuala Lumpur; and 17.8 per cent restored in Kuala Langat.

The statement by Syabas said water tankers were still being mobilised at affected areas until water supply fully resumes.

More information is available at Syabas’ website. Consumers may also send a text message at 15300 (type ‘Tanker’ <space> name and address) for water tanker assistances.

What was supposed to have been a 10-hour job resulted longer than expected when a surge vessel system burst suddenly burst at the SSP3 plant.