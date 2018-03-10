Syabas: Water supply back in 90pc homes as early as midnight

Wan Zainab Hori washes a pot in her kitchen at Pangsapuri Blok 14, Keramat AU3 in Hulu Klang March 10, 2018. Water supply to the area is back to normal after days of water disruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Utility company Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said today that repair works at the Sungai Selangor Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant is 77 per cent complete.

It also said that water supply will return to 90 per cent of households by midnight or early tomorrow morning.

As at 6pm today, Syabas said water supply at Hulu Selangor had been fully restored.

Meanwhile, it was 98 per cent restored in Kuala Langat; 86.1 per cent restored in Klang; 78.2 per cent restored in Gombak; 57.5 per cent restored in Petaling; and 52.5 per cent restored in Kuala Lumpur.

More than 500,000 households in Selangor have been affected by repair work at the SSP3 water treatment plant since Wednesday.

What was supposed to have been a 10-hour job became longer than expected when a surge vessel system burst suddenly at the SSP3 plant.