Syabas to activate nine service centres amid water supply disruption

A resident of Taman Cheras Indah fills a bucket with water as a preparation of water disruption in Klang Valley March 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) will activate nine local service centres following the scheduled water supply disruption in the Klang Valley starting today.

Head of Syabas Customer Relations and Communications Department Abdul Raof Ahmad said the centres would be activated from 8am today.

“We have prepared our assets to deploy 79 water tanker lorries and 10 jumbo water tanker lorries to send water supply to our affected customers,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the centres would operate around the clock and would also be equipped with information counters to help affected customers throughout the disruption period.

In another statement earlier, Syabas said 427 areas in the Klang Valley would experience water supply disruption following the repair work on critical equipment scheduled to be carried out at the Phase 3 Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant starting today.

Among the affected areas are Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat.

The complete list of areas affected by the water supply disruption can be obtained at www.syabas.com.my.

Following are the estimated period of water disruption according to areas:

Petaling: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 9 pm (07/03/2018)

Klang/Shah Alam: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 9 am (09/03/2018)

Gombak: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 12 midnight (08/03/2018)

Kuala Lumpur: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 9 pm (08/03/2018)

Kuala Langat: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 3 pm (07/03/2018)

Hulu Selangor: 8 am (06/03/2018) to 9 pm (07/03/2018)

Locations of the nine local service centres:

1. MBSA Hall, Section 27, Jalan Sungai Gapis 27/71, Shah Alam

2. Sultan Abd Aziz Mosque, Kampung Perigi Nenas, Pulau Indah

3. Surau Al-Hidayah, Jalan Nagasari 36/9, Desa Latania Seksyen 36, Shah Alam

4. USJ 4/5, USJ 4, Subang Jaya

5. Jalan 23, Taman Bukit Kuchai, Jalan Puchong

6. Jalan SS 19/2, Subang Jaya

7. KFC AEON Big Ampang

8. Jalan 23/56, AU3 Keramat

9. Near Rapid KL (LRT Taman Dagang), Jalan Dagang 1, Taman Dagang — Bernama