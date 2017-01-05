Syabas says water supply to return to normal tomorrow

A resident washes his face while filling up water from a Syabas tanker. Syabas said that the water supply to several areas in KL will be restored tomorrow. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Water supply to several areas in Kuala Lumpur which faced supply problems today will be restored in stages from tomorrow morning.

According to a statement by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), the disruption was caused by pipe maintenance work from the Wangsa Maju Pump House to Pudu Hulu Pond.

The statement said the repair work was scheduled to be completed by 5am tomorrow (Jan 6).

The areas affected are Desa Pandan, Jalan U-Thant, Lorong U-Thant 1 – 4, Lengkungan U-Thant, Jalan Pegawai, Taman U-Thant, Taman Ampang Hilir, Persiaran Ampang Hilir, Jalan Ampang Hilir 1-4, Jalan Gerbang Ampang Hilir and Jalan Ru.

Also Jalan Kedondong, Jalan Mengkuang, Jalan Keranji, Jalan Madge, Jalan Wickham, Jalan Pinggir Widley, Persiaran Ampang, Jalan Mengkudu, Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Perumahan Sommerset Close (Jln Yaakob Latiff), Taman Dagang, Pandan Utama, Kampung Pandan Dalam and Kampung Pandan Luar.

The statement added that water tankers will continue to be mobilised to distribute emergency water supplies to hospitals and dialysis centres.

Consumers can refer to information updates on the repair work posted at www.syabas.com.my, the mySYABAS smartphone app, Air Selangor Facebook or Twitter ‘air_selangor’ pages. — Bernama