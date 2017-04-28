Syabas puts 75 tankers on standby

Syabas said its fleet of tankers will be able to meet the demands of 3.5 million consumers in KL and PJ following the disruption in water supply. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said its fleet of 75 tankers will be able to meet the demands of 3.5 million consumers in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya following the disruption in water supply.

Air Selangor Group corporate communications head Amin Lin Abdullah said Syabas expected demand to increase today as reservoirs in the affected areas would have been depleted by last night.

He said the water tankers would be sent to critical consumers including hospitals and other facilities, while the public could request for water supply by sending an SMS to 15300 (Tanker<space>name and address).

“We have 75 tankers on standby. Consumers can check updates on repair works by logging on to www.syabas.com.my or through our mySyabas mobile phone application,” he said.

Amin said water supply would be gradually restored after repair works were completed at 7.45pm yesterday.

Syabas had released an advisory on the water disruption yesterday following a pipe burst in Sungai Buloh earlier in the day.

Among the areas affected were Taman Seputeh, Brickfields, Bangsar, Pantai Dalam, Petaling Utama, Puchong, Sungai Besi, Taman OUG, Taman Desa and Bukit Jalil.

Shopping malls, hotels, administrative buildings and medical facilities including the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Pantai Hospital and National Leprosy Centre were also affected.