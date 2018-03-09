Syabas: Klang Valley water supply to be restored in stages starting midnight

A man fills plastic containers with water from a tanker at a water refilling station near Aeon Big Ampang in Selangor March 8, 2018. — Picture Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The disrupted water supply in the Klang Valley will be restored in stages starting from midnight today or tomorrow morning, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said today.

Syabas said the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant handled by Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (Splash) is now operating at an average capacity of 830 million litres per day (JLH), adding that the water supply is being pumped to the Bukit Tadun balancing pond and will subsequently be channelled to the main systems as part of the restoration process.

“We target the restoration of supplies will begin in stages this midnight, or early tomorrow morning depending on the pressure at the distribution system. Subsequently, the restoration of supplies will happen in stages depending on the geographical location and altitude of the customer’s premise,” it said in a statement today.

While saying that updates of the water supply restoration status would be provided from time to time, Syabas said its call centres were inundated by a high volume of calls that were causing long waits for customers.

The company advised the public to seek information on the water supply disruption through alternative methods by visiting its website www.syabas.com.my, using the mySyabas smartphone app, or visiting Air Selangor’s official Facebook page.

Those who require water tanker assistance can send a text message to 15300 by keying in “Tanker<space>Name and Address”, it said.

