SYABAS: Klang Valley to face extended water disruption due to vessel system burst

Residents from Taman Tasek Tambahan in Ampang fill their pails with water following the water disruption in the Klang Valley, March 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraPETALING JAYA, March 6 — Klang Valley will face an extended water disruption due to a surge vessel system burst at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant today said Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SYABAS).

In a statement, SYABAS said the incident occurred just before the water treatment plant was to begin operations after undergoing a shutdown for emergency repairs today. An on-site staff was injured during the system burst.

“The repair works were completed at 5pm, ahead of estimated time but unfortunately this incident happened.

“A staff was seriously injured on site and Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) has informed the National Water Services Commission and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health,’’ added the statement.

On March 1, SYABAS announced that the SSP3 water treatment plant will be undergoing a 10-hour shutdown for emergency repairs resulting in water disruption for residents in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for the next three days beginning today.

“We will inform of the new recovery status and will work with SPLASH to assist in the repair works.

SYABAS added that relief water supply via water tankers will continue to be mobilised at affected areas and their local Service Centres will operate 24 hours a day until supply is restored.

“We will take all necessary measures to minimise the supply interruption impact and inconvenience to affected customers,” the statement read.