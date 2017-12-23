Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Syabas denies charging RM3 for postal delivery of water bill

Saturday December 23, 2017
10:49 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) today denied a viral message claiming that it will charge consumers RM3 if they wish to get their water bills by Pos Malaysia service starting Jan 1, next year.

In a statement here, Syabas said the company would not impose any charges for the delivery of water bills by post.

It said consumers could confirm any information with Syabas at www.syabas.com.my, on the smartphone app ‘mySyabas’ or contact the Syabas call centre directly via the toll-free number 15300. — Bernama

