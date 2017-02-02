Swiss financial watchdog Finma sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches

A man covers his mouth as he walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, February 27, 2015. — Reuters picZURICH, Feb 2 — Swiss financial markets watchdog Finma sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching money laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia’s scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

“Coutts & Co Ltd has seriously breached money laundering regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks into business relationships and transactions associated with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB,” Finma said in a statement today.

Finma said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully generated profits of 6.5 million Swiss francs (RM29 million) and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against the bank employees responsible.

In December, Singapore’s central bank imposed a penalty of S$2.4 million (RM7.5 million)on Coutts, which was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire Privee in March 2015, for money laundering breaches related to 1MDB. — Reuters