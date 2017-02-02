Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Swiss financial watchdog Finma sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches

Thursday February 2, 2017
04:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man covers his mouth as he walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, February 27, 2015. — Reuters picA man covers his mouth as he walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, February 27, 2015. — Reuters picZURICH, Feb 2 — Swiss financial markets watchdog Finma sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching money laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia’s scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

“Coutts & Co Ltd has seriously breached money laundering regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks into business relationships and transactions associated with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB,” Finma said in a statement today.

Finma said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully generated profits of 6.5 million Swiss francs (RM29 million) and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against the bank employees responsible.

In December, Singapore’s central bank imposed a penalty of S$2.4 million (RM7.5 million)on Coutts, which was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire Privee in March 2015, for money laundering breaches related to 1MDB. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline