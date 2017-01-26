Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Swimming ecstasy in river turns to agony as orang asli girl drowns

Thursday January 26, 2017
10:50 PM GMT+8

SEREMBAN, Jan 26 — The ecstasy of four friends taking a dip at a river in Jelebu, about 34km from here ended in agony when one of them was swept away by strong currents and drowned.

Five-year-old orang asli, Norrieyanie a/p Yan, drowned in the Sungai Kenaboi about 3.20pm.

Jelebu police chief DSP Othman Basri said the victim, together with her three friends, aged between six and seven went for a swim near the Sungai Kenaboi bridge at 2.50pm.

About 30 minutes later, he said, Norrieyanie was swept away by swift currents.

“Her friends alerted the villagers and they carried out a search for the missing girl.

“The body was found at the Kampung Chennah bridge about two kilometres away at 3.20pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Jelebu Fire and Rescue Department chief, Mohd Fazzil Mohd Yunus said there was a heavy drizzle when the four children were swimming and the river currents were quite swift. — Bernama

