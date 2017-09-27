Suspects in tahfiz school fire to be charged with murder tomorrow

KL police chief Datuk Amar Singh (pic) said his agency received instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to present the seven in court for prosecution. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27—The seven teen suspects from the religious school fire that killed 23 people will be formally charged tomorrow, according to city police.

KL police chief Datuk Amar Singh said his agency received instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to present the seven in court tomorrow for prosecution.

“Two of the suspects will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he was quoted as saying by The Star Online news portal.

“Six suspects will face a charge under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said in a separate press conference earlier that some of the group would be charged tomorrow.

He also said some of the teens facing drug charges would turn witness against the two accused of murder.

Murder is punishable by death in Malaysia, but the two teens will not be sentenced to hang in the event of conviction as they are minors.

The pre-dawn blaze at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month killed 21 students and two teachers.

The case was initially thought to be an accidental fire, but police later learned that the blaze was intentionally set, prompting the investigation to be reclassified from sudden death to arson and murder.