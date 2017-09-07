Suspected Subang cop-killer remanded another week

Police have also arrested a courier company employee from Kelantan in connection with the murder investigations. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — A factory worker suspected of involvement in the August 31 murder of Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa in Subang Jaya will be detained a further seven days from today.

The Star Online cited Selangor criminal investigation chief Fadzil Ahmat saying the 34-year-old from Sibu was arrested on September 1 and was supposed to be released today, but police were allowed to extend his remand.

Police have also arrested a courier company employee from Kelantan in connection with the murder investigations.

Mesa, 29, was found dead by fellow officers at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station stabbed and a gunshot wound to his head. His service weapon was also missing.

Police have said they believe there could be more than one person involved in the murder.