Suspect to be charged for attempted smuggling of pangolin scales

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 ― A company proprietor detained by the Sabah Customs Department for allegedly attempting to smuggle out about 8,000kg of pangolin scales worth about RM100 million via the Sepanggar Port near here on July 29, will be charged in court soon.

Customs director-general Datuk T. Subromaniam said investigations into the case involving the 43-year-old suspect who was picked up on July 29, was almost complete.

“He will be charged under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967 for attempting to smuggle out a banned item,” he told reporters after attending a parade held in conjunction with the retirement of Sabah Customs director Datuk Dr Janathan Kandok today.

On August 11, Janathan announced that the department had seized 8,000kg of pangolin scales which were kept in 226 gunny sacks on July 29, at the Sepanggar Port believed to be for expert to China.

The scales were believed to be from 16,000 pangolins, but it is not known where they originated from. ― Bernama